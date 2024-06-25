STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $41.15 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74 and a beta of 0.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.