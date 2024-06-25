Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,174,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.