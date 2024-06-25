STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.83 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

