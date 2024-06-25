Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Status has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $103.26 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,550.24 or 0.99820974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00082704 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,484,711 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,484,711.0231113 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02688441 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $11,231,707.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

