Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Donna K. Flynn Sells 13,310 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steelcase Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 822,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

