StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair upgraded HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
HireRight Price Performance
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 236,675 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
