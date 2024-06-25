StockNews.com Downgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.43.

ADUS stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

