StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 3.5 %
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
