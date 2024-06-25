StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
TATT stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
