StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Team stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.