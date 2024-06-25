StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Team stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Team Company Profile

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 12,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,542,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,805.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,779 shares of company stock worth $187,795. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.