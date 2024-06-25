StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

