StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
