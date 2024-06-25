StockNews.com Lowers Cato (NYSE:CATO) to Hold

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Cato alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cato

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 102,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Cato has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 129.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cato by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cato by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cato during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cato by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.