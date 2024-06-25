Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $29,171.47 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.07 or 0.05494952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

