Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 35330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

About Stria Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.