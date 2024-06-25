Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 292 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after acquiring an additional 596,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,272,846,000 after buying an additional 374,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.17. 24,149,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average is $273.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

