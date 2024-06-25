Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.95. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 108,985 shares traded.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

