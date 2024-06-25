Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.95. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 108,985 shares traded.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
