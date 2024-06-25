Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 25,170,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,549,938. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.