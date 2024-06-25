Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,845. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

