Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,485 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 13.38% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $322,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QTOC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 1,881 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.