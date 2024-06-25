Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,615 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,923,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $110.67. 3,930,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

