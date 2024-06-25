Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.55. 16,067,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,889,891. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average of $200.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

