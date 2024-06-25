Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. 6,334,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $659.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.