Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cummins by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.12. 858,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

