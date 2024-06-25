Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. 16,174,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

