Sunpointe LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunpointe LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 10,089,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,283. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

