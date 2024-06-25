Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.05. 1,066,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,045,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Specifically, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $210,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,269.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,143 shares of company stock worth $5,502,579. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $19,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

