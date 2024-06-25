Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares in the company, valued at $415,199,125.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

