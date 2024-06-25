Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 197,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 654,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

The firm has a market cap of $989.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 751,593 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,937,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

