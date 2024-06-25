Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.76 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.
Tantech Company Profile
