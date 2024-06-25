Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0166 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Telefônica Brasil has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
Telefônica Brasil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 369,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
