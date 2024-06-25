Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 223.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.93. 843,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.