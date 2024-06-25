TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.32. TeraWulf shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,576,970 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WULF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

