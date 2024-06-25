Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 40,884.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ternium by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 158,751 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 188,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TX

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.