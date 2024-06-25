Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBNK shares. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Territorial Bancorp

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.