The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

BA stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.98. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

