The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 21.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $1,760,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.15. 7,690,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,413. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.