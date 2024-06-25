The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.85. 8,218,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,255. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.