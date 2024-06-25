The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Decreased by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 41.8% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc. owned about 0.10% of Progressive worth $115,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.68. 302,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,973. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.