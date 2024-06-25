The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

