The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $211.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,240. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

