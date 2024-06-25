The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,041,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $489,686,000 after acquiring an additional 409,470 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. 5,565,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,403,069. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

