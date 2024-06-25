Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 371 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.