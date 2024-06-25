Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,873,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,013. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HST

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.