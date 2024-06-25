Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,533 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Energizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Energizer stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 525,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,445. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

