Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,147 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.52. 6,055,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,078. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.