Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,014,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

