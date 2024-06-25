Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,100 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 86,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,538. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHFAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.