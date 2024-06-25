Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $1,128,540.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,103,294 shares in the company, valued at $422,036,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 764,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.