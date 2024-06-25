Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.10 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Toncoin has a market cap of $26.10 billion and $324.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00012320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.85 or 0.99993977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00080985 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,089,119 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,067,365.04525 with 2,458,314,189.295325 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.59580689 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $420,403,089.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

