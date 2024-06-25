Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

